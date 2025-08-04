Got some invaluable feedbacks from players and we got to work



1 - Toothpaste and Softener was on the wrong side, fixed

2 - Warehouse added and can be opened by pressing E but still dont know how to make it logical to store boxes

3 - Box and Player moves smoothly

4 - Footsteps added

5 - Fire Extinguisher added, click to get it and click to leave it, press to spray, no fires yet but soon coming

6 - Fridge items are now stackable, instead of 2 items, which was too low, now you can stack 8 items!!! Try it!

7 - Electronics table changed to true price 500 dollar. It was taking 1000 dollars.