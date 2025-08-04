 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19472853 Edited 4 August 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Got some invaluable feedbacks from players and we got to work

1 - Toothpaste and Softener was on the wrong side, fixed
2 - Warehouse added and can be opened by pressing E but still dont know how to make it logical to store boxes
3 - Box and Player moves smoothly
4 - Footsteps added
5 - Fire Extinguisher added, click to get it and click to leave it, press to spray, no fires yet but soon coming
6 - Fridge items are now stackable, instead of 2 items, which was too low, now you can stack 8 items!!! Try it!
7 - Electronics table changed to true price 500 dollar. It was taking 1000 dollars.

