Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.0.2, a minor bugfix patch.



- Fixed crashes with CLAUDIA -libertia- and First Breath when played in story context

- Edited difficulties of some charts

- Fixed "Unlock All Songs" not unlocking hidden songs

- Song select difficulty range can now go up to 18



NOTE: If you are unable to select APOCALYPSE CALL ENCORE in the song select, you may need to set the difficulty range in the sort menu from 17+ to 18 by holding down the S key.



Our next content update will come on the 9th of August. Please look forward to it!