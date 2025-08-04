Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.0.2, a minor bugfix patch.
- Fixed crashes with CLAUDIA -libertia- and First Breath when played in story context
- Edited difficulties of some charts
- Fixed "Unlock All Songs" not unlocking hidden songs
- Song select difficulty range can now go up to 18
NOTE: If you are unable to select APOCALYPSE CALL ENCORE in the song select, you may need to set the difficulty range in the sort menu from 17+ to 18 by holding down the S key.
Our next content update will come on the 9th of August. Please look forward to it!
