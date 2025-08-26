本日、「カラオケJOYSOUND for Steam」のバージョンアップを行いました。
内容は以下の通りとなります
・シリアルコード機能の実装
今後ともカラオケJOYSOUND for Steamをよろしくお願いいたします。
