26 August 2025 Build 19472808 Edited 26 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

本日、「カラオケJOYSOUND for Steam」のバージョンアップを行いました。 

内容は以下の通りとなります  

・シリアルコード機能の実装

 

今後ともカラオケJOYSOUND for Steamをよろしくお願いいたします。 

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3042151
