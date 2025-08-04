 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19472741 Edited 4 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- ZombieSurvivalGm is now Escape The Metro Ticket Inspector GM
- Kill the ticket inspectors in waves to earn money with which you can open doors to buy new weapons
- Ticket Inspectors have 4 spawn points per carrige, each will spawn the wave index amount of ticket inspectors at each spawn point ie Wave1 (1 per spawn point so total 4), Wave2 (2 per spawn point so total 8) ect...
- When a new Carrige is opened 4 more spawn points will be added

