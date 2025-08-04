Multiplayer is here!

It's been a while... Adding multiplayer meant I had to overhaul a lot of my code so if you spot any bugs be sure to report them so they may be fixed.

Patch notes:

-ADDED MULTIPLAYER

-Seeded generation and entity spawning

-Menu Changes

-More graphic options and lighting improvements

-Branching paths can now spawn before Swallows lair

-Made elevator rooms about twice as common past distance 100+

-Added a lil black fade when the level is started

-Lowered walk speed 600 -> 500

-Lowered sprint speed 1600 -> 1400

-Made walking backwards 33%~ slower

-Increased stamina 200 -> 250

-Lowered Eyegel speed 1475 -> 1300

-Lowered Eyegel chase time 7.5 -> 6.6

-Changed Lurks sound

-Removed the weird shine that was sometimes on Sightstealers face

-Added small bits of damage to some of the walls

-Gray candy time 25 -> 30 and made visual effect less strong

-Other random small adjustments not worth writing...

The game is now in version 2.0.0 and I consider it to be finished in terms of the game I set out to make. However, that doesn't mean I wont be adding more updates based on what I feel the game needs, player feedback or just what I want to add for fun. besides bug fixes, expect potential future updates to improve on the multiplayer system and maybe even a whole new level...