Improvements
Xbox controller support added
Some simple dialogue lines added for the fair NPCs
Now, when completing a request on the farm board, an NPC is created and walks to the board to “collect the item”
Minor improvements to dungeon scenery
New Objects:
3 new Flower Pots, sold at the flower shop
3 Wall Planters, sold at the flower shop
2 Boxed Plants, sold at the flower shop
9 Wall Paintings, sold at the furniture store
To help new players, on Day 1 the player now receives a letter with instructions for the first steps
Players now receive Aurins (coins) for completing the initial tutorials
When hitting a thief who stole items from the shop, they will drop the stolen items on the ground, allowing recovery
A break room was added for employees when they have nothing to do
When a stocker goes to refill a display, they now automatically organize it; the higher their level, the faster they do it
Balancing
The game now starts with 100 Aurins (coins)
Weapon and tool durability increased by 100 points
Reduced cost of weapons and tools:
Stone: −50
Sword: 150 > 100
Tools: 100 > 50
Copper: −200
Sword: 700 > 500
Tools: 500 > 300
Iron: −500
Sword: 2,000 > 1,500
Tools: 1,500 > 1,000
Steel: −500
Sword: 3,500 > 3,000
Tools: 3,000 > 2,500
Reduced cost of armor:
Leather: −50 (200 > 150)
Copper: −500 (1,000 > 500)
Iron: −1,100 (2,600 > 1,500)
Steel: −1,000 (4,000 > 3,000)
Hay feed cost reduced: 15 > 10
Buying or crafting feed now gives 3 items instead of 2
Crops now only have a chance of being destroyed under the following conditions:
Storms, very strong winds, or heavy snowstorms
Debt is now deducted at a fixed daily rate of 100 Aurins, regardless of how much money the player has
Previously, the more money the player had, the higher the deduction
Adjustments to animal mood loss
Many object prices reduced
Shop purchase price reduced: 10,000 > 5,000
UI Adjustments
Resolution now adjusts for ultra-wide monitors in fullscreen
Shop time speed icon was in the wrong position
Object sizes adjusted in the woodworking bench interface
Bugs
Fixed – Buying feed didn’t give the correct amount shown in the interface
Fixed – The shop warehouse interface now correctly displays item descriptions
Fixed – Sometimes the store employee would get stuck when trying to store an item
Fixed – When building a distiller and picking it up again, it turned into a Mill
Other minor bugs
Crash
Fixed – Opening the active mission list caused the game to crash
Changed files in this update