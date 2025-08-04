Xbox controller support added

Some simple dialogue lines added for the fair NPCs

Now, when completing a request on the farm board, an NPC is created and walks to the board to “collect the item”

Minor improvements to dungeon scenery

New Objects: 3 new Flower Pots, sold at the flower shop

3 Wall Planters, sold at the flower shop

2 Boxed Plants, sold at the flower shop

9 Wall Paintings, sold at the furniture store

To help new players, on Day 1 the player now receives a letter with instructions for the first steps

Players now receive Aurins (coins) for completing the initial tutorials

When hitting a thief who stole items from the shop, they will drop the stolen items on the ground, allowing recovery

A break room was added for employees when they have nothing to do