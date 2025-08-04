 Skip to content
Major 4 August 2025 Build 19472724 Edited 4 August 2025 – 17:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Xbox controller support added

  • Some simple dialogue lines added for the fair NPCs

  • Now, when completing a request on the farm board, an NPC is created and walks to the board to “collect the item”

  • Minor improvements to dungeon scenery

  • New Objects:

    • 3 new Flower Pots, sold at the flower shop

    • 3 Wall Planters, sold at the flower shop

    • 2 Boxed Plants, sold at the flower shop

    • 9 Wall Paintings, sold at the furniture store

  • To help new players, on Day 1 the player now receives a letter with instructions for the first steps

  • Players now receive Aurins (coins) for completing the initial tutorials

  • When hitting a thief who stole items from the shop, they will drop the stolen items on the ground, allowing recovery

  • A break room was added for employees when they have nothing to do

  • When a stocker goes to refill a display, they now automatically organize it; the higher their level, the faster they do it

Balancing

  • The game now starts with 100 Aurins (coins)

  • Weapon and tool durability increased by 100 points

  • Reduced cost of weapons and tools:

    • Stone: −50

      • Sword: 150 > 100

      • Tools: 100 > 50

    • Copper: −200

      • Sword: 700 > 500

      • Tools: 500 > 300

    • Iron: −500

      • Sword: 2,000 > 1,500

      • Tools: 1,500 > 1,000

    • Steel: −500

      • Sword: 3,500 > 3,000

      • Tools: 3,000 > 2,500

  • Reduced cost of armor:

    • Leather: −50 (200 > 150)

    • Copper: −500 (1,000 > 500)

    • Iron: −1,100 (2,600 > 1,500)

    • Steel: −1,000 (4,000 > 3,000)

  • Hay feed cost reduced: 15 > 10

  • Buying or crafting feed now gives 3 items instead of 2

  • Crops now only have a chance of being destroyed under the following conditions:

    • Storms, very strong winds, or heavy snowstorms

  • Debt is now deducted at a fixed daily rate of 100 Aurins, regardless of how much money the player has

    • Previously, the more money the player had, the higher the deduction

  • Adjustments to animal mood loss

  • Many object prices reduced

  • Shop purchase price reduced: 10,000 > 5,000

UI Adjustments

  • Resolution now adjusts for ultra-wide monitors in fullscreen

  • Shop time speed icon was in the wrong position

  • Object sizes adjusted in the woodworking bench interface

Bugs

  • Fixed – Buying feed didn’t give the correct amount shown in the interface

  • Fixed – The shop warehouse interface now correctly displays item descriptions

  • Fixed – Sometimes the store employee would get stuck when trying to store an item

  • Fixed – When building a distiller and picking it up again, it turned into a Mill

  • Other minor bugs

Crash

  • Fixed – Opening the active mission list caused the game to crash

Changed files in this update

