This update adds the following...

UAV Hellfire missiles now perform a top down attack correctly whereas before they were coming in at a shallow angle which was not correct.

Updated and fixed the detector system's tracking module so that it will now maintains tracking correctly. This was causing turreted weapons to lose ranging information. This was the final piece of the overall fixed wing bug that I fixed in the previous patch. ːsteamsunnyː

Fixed the 7.62mm tracer which was playing its impact particle effects when fired rather than on impact. This was causing some unsightly brown dust effects when using M134 door gunners.

Updated the ray cast collision system so that I can set custom warhead delays to prevent self-shooting.