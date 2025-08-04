Hello Skibidi's, Brainrot Kart has a new update again.
Here is all the new stuff added + bug fixes:
New Karts
There is now 2 new karts in the game, launch the game and find out what they are👅🔥
New items
There is 6 brand new items including:
Low Taper Fade
Super Idol
Goofy ahh video
Bing Chilling
Satisfying Video
Don Pollo
New Achievements
There is 2 new achievements, go get them you sigmas
Bug Fixes + Changes
Fixed a couple of bugs with the cameras
The Backrooms has new music
Projectiles now go through objects such as the checkpoints and doesn't bounce off
There is now usernames above player's karts
Linux should now be supported with this peak game
