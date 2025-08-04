Hello Skibidi's, Brainrot Kart has a new update again.

Here is all the new stuff added + bug fixes:

New Karts

There is now 2 new karts in the game, launch the game and find out what they are👅🔥

New items

There is 6 brand new items including:

Low Taper Fade

Super Idol

Goofy ahh video

Bing Chilling

Satisfying Video

Don Pollo

New Achievements

There is 2 new achievements, go get them you sigmas

Bug Fixes + Changes

Fixed a couple of bugs with the cameras

The Backrooms has new music

Projectiles now go through objects such as the checkpoints and doesn't bounce off

There is now usernames above player's karts

Linux should now be supported with this peak game