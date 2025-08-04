This is Echo™, our new diff tool. It lets you see the LOGICAL differences in your code, as opposed to just the text differences. Even the smallest change can have a massive cascading effect. CodeWalker Echo™ will show you exactly what is going to happen.

We've added new languages to support more web work, including Javascript, Typescript, ES and ES6.

We added HTML. We are going to change how our system handles HTML code in the near future, so links show up properly between files. This will ultimately let you map out a website in seconds. But for now, it's mostly just there to support embedded Javascript.



We fixed a number of low level issues in C, C#, and C++, and tightened up Python support a bit as well.

Finally, we added a feature to let you paste in code instead of requiring that it's a file. Now, this is a bit of a tricky one, since some languages are indistinguishable from one another if the code is small enough. But it's a start. And for Vibe coding, it's a godsend.



You can pull up the Echo tool, and paste in your code as you go, constantly pasting in new code in the second field, which will let you instantly see if the AI has done what it was supposed to do.

So thank you for your support, go have fun, and as always, let us know what you think!

-The CodeWalker Team