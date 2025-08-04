IT IS WITH GREAT PLEASURE THAT WE RELEASE VERSION 1.9.1!

1ST GAME:

Yes, many changes and especially many additions.Enjoy this 3-game-in-1 package! That's right, these aren't mobile games, these are 3 PC games professionally developed and focused on the fun of PC gaming (and consoles coming soon)."180 SECONDS": This is a family favorite, needs no introduction. Everything about the game is on its Page/Stand here on Steam."THE AI PIG": Help the little AI-controlled pig robot escape to avoid being shut down. But be careful, rocks appear at equal intervals. How far can you go? The space bar and/or mouse click will be your best friend."BENJA": The new member of the family! A new star has just arrived. Enjoy one of the best Benjalikes you'll see this decade. Add, subtract, divide, or multiply; the result of the calculation will be added to your score. That's right, click on the first number (5), then click on the second number (10), and finally click on the third number (50), which will correspond to the result of the first two numbers you clicked according to the operation (multiplication) you performed. Play with the "CPU" and beat the "Computer" with your intelligence.