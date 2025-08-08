This week, we are adding a new higher-tier saddle specifically for use in the Arctic regions, as well as a few smaller fixes to achievements and great hunt content.
We also give a preview of a requested feature that we have added, thanks to feature upvote.
Jump in and have a read.
Notable Improvements:
- Fixed Biomore backpack as it was granting aura to bosses & enemies (not just friendly)
- Lowered survival Stats on Carbonweave backpack (they were very unbalanced)
- Various Achievement Fixes (Cha-Ching!, Easy Tiger, Ring Leader, Damage Resisted By Shield, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Not Lost, Still not Lost, What is this Place, Colossus Collapse, Starstruck)
- Fixed issue with Mission Paths, which were correctly locked out in Great Hunts - allowing all missions to be done and causing issues with the GH mission flow
- Preventing Food / Water / Oxygen consumption from being completely mitigated, the value will always be at least 1
- Giving the Lava Hunter a Large Fall Damage Resistance
- Add missing ColdSteel Spear to valid ammo types for Javelin Launcher
This Week: Arctic Survival Saddle
This week, we have added a new saddle to the Animal Bench. It represents a higher-tier of saddle that is designed specifically for arctic travel.
The ‘Arctic Survival Saddle’ has five base inventory slots, two additional utility item slots and extra cold resistance, making it ideal for quick-moving mounts such as the Moa. This saddle aims to add higher-tier equipment for mounts that help them both in terms of their survival and utility in late-game scenarios. The Arctic Survival saddle requires platinum weave, wool and rope to craft, meaning you must bring down a sheep from orbit to gain access to wool.
Next Week: Armor Stand QoL
Next week, we have a QoL with the armor stand coming, and we're adding a customisation option to prevent backpacks from being swapped when swapping gear on the armor stand.
Your support makes these updates possible.
Changelog v2.3.3.140683
New Content
Details
- Unlocking and Enabling the Arctic Survival Saddle
Fixed
Details
- Fixed an issue where resource network spline splits could have incorrect visuals going to both world 0, and spline local 0
- Hammerhead Slug - Removed ability to stealth crit the boss
- Field guide should no longer include hidden items in the processor list for recipes
- Add proper base class setup for Fireplaces instead of inheriting from Stone Fireplace.
- Use iterated scene components to drive bespoke FX.
- Quality pass on lighting and VFX.
- Fix Gas Stove offsetting the mesh after playing an animation as they were imported incorrectly with an offset.
- Add new VFX for gas stove.
- Remove fire VFX from Electric fireplace.
- Increase DF resolution on Electric Fireplace so the windows are cut out.
- Resave DMs in attempts to fix engine materials warnings
- Added variant assets for Stone Fireplace to bring it in line visually with the stone buildables
- Fix Biomore (medic) backpack is granting aura to all NPC in range (not just friendly)
- Fix text on medical scanner is not being translated
- Fix 'Outcomes' heading not translated in GH campaign board
- Fix a problem with multiple aura instances affecting a single actor
- Fixed an issue where specific deployables that spawn other deployables (e.g. fishing bench/bunk bed) were spawning the other deployable and then reseting its foundation actor to null so in the fishing benches case never deleted the filleting station
- Adjusted wind settings for both the HRB_CocoPalm and HRB_Sugar_Cane assets
- Fixed Still Not Lost achievement not triggering after biome row was renamed but not updated in Tracker BP
- Add missing ColdSteel Spear to valid ammo types. Add some unhooked DTvalidation logic to find incorrect setups
- Fix What is this place (FractureCave) Accolade
- Retroactively apply 'Soft Landing' (FirstDropPromStory) accolade as description isn't clear (and in this case we have the requisite info)
- Volume pass on scorp rifle bullet eject
- Fix display issue with 'Colossus Collapse' (AllGarganutanMissionsDone) Accolade - wrong mission name 'Pursuit' -> 'Blood Thirst'
- Remove all player/meteor distance based checks, for Starstruck/ViewMeteor achievement (players complaining 'seen and not awarded')
- Fixing kinetic rifle playing incorrect bullet eject sound. Added metal bullet drop instead of just shotgun shell
- Fix Biomore (medic) backpack is granting aura to bosses (not just friendly)
- Fix Viscid slug den eggs using busted material (decal that is not transparent domain), create new bespoke material
- Fixed a few typos in quest and item text
- Fixed 'Not Lost' and 'Still Not Lost' achievements not triggering on steam
- Changed weather card back to have text and added the text string
- Fixed the Deer Corpse BP which had the incorrect mesh assigned to the gfur node. It is now the correct mesh
- Reimported Exotic Licence Icon
- Lowered the Survvial Stats Provided by the Carbonweave backpack as the stats where too high and providing and imbalanced player experience
- Preventing Food / Water / Oxygen consumption from being completely mitigated, the value will always be at least 1
- Fixing issue where the Boss information was not correctly displayed in world with the Norex Boss Upgrade Module when slotted into the Contact Device
- Giving the Lava Hunter a Large Fall Damage Resistance
- Fixed issue with Mission Paths where not correctly locked out in Great Hunts - allowing all missions to be done and causing issues with the GH mission flow
- Updated accolade trackers to use new steam stats
- Fur card material adjustment for albedo
- Remedy some very misleading 'dev only' logs in the AccoladeSubsystem
- Add explicit goal counts for AllSixStoryMissionsProm and EndAbyss accolades
- Add a datatable validator for Steam achievements that are not one off and don't have a SteamStatId
Future Content
Details
- Outpost_012 - added deep mining, meta and enyzyme deposits
- Added nav blockers to areas of ice mammoth arena where he was likely to get stuck e.g. pillars/protruding ice chunks
- Adding raptor attack vocalisation, event audio and data table setups
- Resaving AI Setup to fix build
- Slinker - Fixed feet sliding
- Added frst pass bones and carcass sk mesh, materials and textures for CRE_Chew
- Outpost_012 - general polish, placement of lake audio splines and water points
- Fixed a bug where the slinker was walking with his right side on tippy toes. Changed comp_lean blendspace neutral animation to a more natural neutral anim
- Adding second DH music geo track. WIP to improve and evolve over time
- Add some more (editor only) logging around IcarusStateRecorders
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Added custom LODs for the slinker. Updated the slinker bones texture to match the base model
- Fixed dynamic movement of Bounder ears, as well as gfur settings for the corpse BP
- Outpost_012 - foliage and landscape texture polish based on design feedback, added pumpkin and watermelon
- Small tweak to DH music track
- Adding raptor spot, duplicates of anim montages, anims and BT and data table setups to separate from other creatures
- Fix Streaming Distance settings on Outpost012 (was 50k now 500k units to match other Outposts)
- Outpost_012 - added to to AI_SpawnConfig, placed BP_AISpawner in map
- Exotic Uranium Nodes are now Radioactive
- Quick Pass on Radiation Protection Armor adding in Radiation Protection Stats
- Adding Radioactive waste as a byproduct of Uranium Conversion
- Adding Radioactive Waste Item
- Removed Decay from Radioactive items
- Adding Anti Radiation Transfusion Item which slowly heals radiation exposure for 5 minutes
- Adding Anti Radiation Injection Item which will instantly heal a small portion of Radiation Exposure - Workshop item
- Adding Cheat to quickly add / remove radiation exposure from the player
- Adding RadiationTolerance_+, RadiationResistance_% and AttacksCauseRadiationBurn_%
- Adding new Radiation Burn Modifier and Icon
- Adjusted Radiation Accumulation Caluculation to include Resistance
- Adjusted Max Radiation Value to take into account Radiation Tolerance
- Adjusted Radiation Accumulation Modifier so partial units can be kept / stored and accumulated so we don't lose data if there is high resistance
- Radiation Accumulation at a base will take approx 5 minutes to progress from 0 -> 100% going through the 3 different stages
- Adding a base Radiation Tolerence of 1000 to players starting stats
- Adding new Stone Fireplace Variation
- Adding Truffle Images for Item, Seed Packet and Seed
- Ruby texture for Voxel_01 and 02., applied materials to D_VoxelMaterialMap
- Adding garlic plant audio
- Adding onion plant audiuo
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Adding audio for agave plants harvest
- Outpost_012 - cliff and foliage polish
- Adding CHEW cre idle vocalisations, event and data table setup
- Outpost_012 - decal and foliage polish, added variant of SandVariance decal and swapped with original, tweaked macro and cliff material settings
- Outpost_012 - mesh and decal polish, set up in D_Outposts, D_ProspectList, D_Talents to enable access in dev build
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Outpost_012 - corrected phys materials in landscape layerinfos
- Adding setup for coastal ambience within new outpost
- Added missing textures for DLC2 snow slopes decal
- Adding radiation survival variables, replication, events and save/load
- Adding 3 levels of radiation debuffs that are reiggered by survival triggers
- Adding ability to accumulate radiation over time via modifier
- Adding icons for radiation levels
- Adding Radiation Display bar which appears when radiation is gained
- Remove unhooked logic from TreeV2 master. Clean out dud references to NoOldWind param. Delete some unused MI's. Repath incorrect material on Pine01 mesh
- Swapping Irradiated Modifier to use count instea of longest duration
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Outpost_012 - mesh and foliage polish, added more navblockers
- Bounder Implementation - Added isvalid check on IcarusNPCGoapCharacter to stop error spam on creature death
- Lithium textures for Voxel_02 and 05, assigned to voxel material and distribution data table
- Adding Orka footstep, death, idle audio events and data table setups
- Outpost_012 - Added biome heatmap GT + source files, data table setup for new atmosphere and biomes
- Added tundra deer bones and carcass assets to the project. Small update to the Gfur
- Lithium texture for Rock_Gen_Voxel_01
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
- Slinker - Added/hooked up montages for eat/idle/attack
- Fixed 'look at' ctrl rig not working
- Fixed Attack range and attacks playing too slow to hit a moving player
- Fixed name badge being on the ground instead of above head
- Fixed anims not having root motion and causing stuttering/being rotated
- Fixed Slinker losing sight of the player at seemingly random moments
- Outpost_012 - drop+respawn ship spawns, mesh and foliage polish, added flowpoints to ocean
- Added new animations for the sand wyrm queen
- Adding raptor death vocalisation, audio event and data table setup. Music adjustments and fine tunes
- Imported art assets for the tundra deer. Created character BP and did a first pass on the Gfur groom
- Adding Raptor flinch audio, event and data table setup
- Adjustments to DH combat music
- Updating Geo Music track 2. Setting combat music for ELY new biomes, volume adjustments and tweaks to music
- Fixed material for Agave billboards
- Replaced Radiation Icons
- Elysium - cliff placement and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Tundra Deer Implementation
- Elysium - cliff placement, decal and slope rock painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Adding raptor idle vocals, footstep adjustments, duplicate of dodge BTS and updating anims so the striker is not referenced. AI audio setup etc
- Outpost_012 - minor foliage polish, adjusted tile size settings in new ocean water mat
- Added DEP_Tesla_Coil
- Outpost012 - Put Coastal atmosphere back to CF fog settings. Add extra row of ocean tiles to blend horizon better. Add new ocean material shader and water setup and apply to Outpost012 water tiles. Organize outliner folders
- Fix SteamStatIds for RedExoticsEarned (Cha-Ching!), CreaturesTamed (Easy Tiger & Ring Leader), BlockedDamage (Damage Resisted By Shield), ResourcePack (Gimme Gimme Gimme)
- Ruby ore texture for Voxel_05 and applied to D_VoxelMaterialMap
- Added groundwork for additional armour stand backpack toggle and swap button
- Added armour stand calls into network proxy so players can call RPCs from the UI
- Added capability for armour stand to interact with different arrays of inventory slots
- Added new string table entries for armour stand UMG
- Outpost_012 - generated in-game map
- Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium
