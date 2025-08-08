Notable Improvements:

Fixed Biomore backpack as it was granting aura to bosses & enemies (not just friendly)



Lowered survival Stats on Carbonweave backpack (they were very unbalanced)



Various Achievement Fixes (Cha-Ching!, Easy Tiger, Ring Leader, Damage Resisted By Shield, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Not Lost, Still not Lost, What is this Place, Colossus Collapse, Starstruck)



Fixed issue with Mission Paths, which were correctly locked out in Great Hunts - allowing all missions to be done and causing issues with the GH mission flow



Preventing Food / Water / Oxygen consumption from being completely mitigated, the value will always be at least 1



Giving the Lava Hunter a Large Fall Damage Resistance



Add missing ColdSteel Spear to valid ammo types for Javelin Launcher



This Week: Arctic Survival Saddle

Next Week: Armor Stand QoL

Changelog v2.3.3.140683

New Content

Details Unlocking and Enabling the Arctic Survival Saddle





Fixed

Details Fixed an issue where resource network spline splits could have incorrect visuals going to both world 0, and spline local 0



Hammerhead Slug - Removed ability to stealth crit the boss



Field guide should no longer include hidden items in the processor list for recipes



Add proper base class setup for Fireplaces instead of inheriting from Stone Fireplace.



Use iterated scene components to drive bespoke FX.



Quality pass on lighting and VFX.



Fix Gas Stove offsetting the mesh after playing an animation as they were imported incorrectly with an offset.



Add new VFX for gas stove.



Remove fire VFX from Electric fireplace.



Increase DF resolution on Electric Fireplace so the windows are cut out.



Resave DMs in attempts to fix engine materials warnings



Added variant assets for Stone Fireplace to bring it in line visually with the stone buildables



Fix text on medical scanner is not being translated



Fix 'Outcomes' heading not translated in GH campaign board



Fix a problem with multiple aura instances affecting a single actor



Fixed an issue where specific deployables that spawn other deployables (e.g. fishing bench/bunk bed) were spawning the other deployable and then reseting its foundation actor to null so in the fishing benches case never deleted the filleting station



Adjusted wind settings for both the HRB_CocoPalm and HRB_Sugar_Cane assets



Fixed Still Not Lost achievement not triggering after biome row was renamed but not updated in Tracker BP



Add missing ColdSteel Spear to valid ammo types. Add some unhooked DTvalidation logic to find incorrect setups



Fix What is this place (FractureCave) Accolade



Retroactively apply 'Soft Landing' (FirstDropPromStory) accolade as description isn't clear (and in this case we have the requisite info)



Volume pass on scorp rifle bullet eject



Fix display issue with 'Colossus Collapse' (AllGarganutanMissionsDone) Accolade - wrong mission name 'Pursuit' -> 'Blood Thirst'



Remove all player/meteor distance based checks, for Starstruck/ViewMeteor achievement (players complaining 'seen and not awarded')



Fixing kinetic rifle playing incorrect bullet eject sound. Added metal bullet drop instead of just shotgun shell



Fix Viscid slug den eggs using busted material (decal that is not transparent domain), create new bespoke material



Fixed a few typos in quest and item text



Fixed 'Not Lost' and 'Still Not Lost' achievements not triggering on steam



Changed weather card back to have text and added the text string



Fixed the Deer Corpse BP which had the incorrect mesh assigned to the gfur node. It is now the correct mesh



Reimported Exotic Licence Icon



Lowered the Survvial Stats Provided by the Carbonweave backpack as the stats where too high and providing and imbalanced player experience



Preventing Food / Water / Oxygen consumption from being completely mitigated, the value will always be at least 1



Fixing issue where the Boss information was not correctly displayed in world with the Norex Boss Upgrade Module when slotted into the Contact Device



Giving the Lava Hunter a Large Fall Damage Resistance



Fixed issue with Mission Paths where not correctly locked out in Great Hunts - allowing all missions to be done and causing issues with the GH mission flow



Updated accolade trackers to use new steam stats



Fur card material adjustment for albedo



Remedy some very misleading 'dev only' logs in the AccoladeSubsystem



Add explicit goal counts for AllSixStoryMissionsProm and EndAbyss accolades



Add a datatable validator for Steam achievements that are not one off and don't have a SteamStatId





Future Content

Details Outpost_012 - added deep mining, meta and enyzyme deposits



Added nav blockers to areas of ice mammoth arena where he was likely to get stuck e.g. pillars/protruding ice chunks



Adding raptor attack vocalisation, event audio and data table setups



Resaving AI Setup to fix build



Slinker - Fixed feet sliding



Added frst pass bones and carcass sk mesh, materials and textures for CRE_Chew



Outpost_012 - general polish, placement of lake audio splines and water points



Fixed a bug where the slinker was walking with his right side on tippy toes. Changed comp_lean blendspace neutral animation to a more natural neutral anim



Adding second DH music geo track. WIP to improve and evolve over time



Add some more (editor only) logging around IcarusStateRecorders



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium



Added custom LODs for the slinker. Updated the slinker bones texture to match the base model



Fixed dynamic movement of Bounder ears, as well as gfur settings for the corpse BP



Outpost_012 - foliage and landscape texture polish based on design feedback, added pumpkin and watermelon



Small tweak to DH music track



Adding raptor spot, duplicates of anim montages, anims and BT and data table setups to separate from other creatures



Fix Streaming Distance settings on Outpost012 (was 50k now 500k units to match other Outposts)



Outpost_012 - added to to AI_SpawnConfig, placed BP_AISpawner in map



Exotic Uranium Nodes are now Radioactive



Quick Pass on Radiation Protection Armor adding in Radiation Protection Stats



Adding Radioactive waste as a byproduct of Uranium Conversion



Adding Radioactive Waste Item



Removed Decay from Radioactive items



Adding Anti Radiation Transfusion Item which slowly heals radiation exposure for 5 minutes



Adding Anti Radiation Injection Item which will instantly heal a small portion of Radiation Exposure - Workshop item



Adding Cheat to quickly add / remove radiation exposure from the player



Adding RadiationTolerance_+, RadiationResistance_% and AttacksCauseRadiationBurn_%



Adding new Radiation Burn Modifier and Icon



Adjusted Radiation Accumulation Caluculation to include Resistance



Adjusted Max Radiation Value to take into account Radiation Tolerance



Adjusted Radiation Accumulation Modifier so partial units can be kept / stored and accumulated so we don't lose data if there is high resistance



Radiation Accumulation at a base will take approx 5 minutes to progress from 0 -> 100% going through the 3 different stages



Adding a base Radiation Tolerence of 1000 to players starting stats



Adding new Stone Fireplace Variation



Adding Truffle Images for Item, Seed Packet and Seed



Ruby texture for Voxel_01 and 02., applied materials to D_VoxelMaterialMap



Adding garlic plant audio



Adding onion plant audiuo



Adding audio for agave plants harvest



Outpost_012 - cliff and foliage polish



Adding CHEW cre idle vocalisations, event and data table setup



Outpost_012 - decal and foliage polish, added variant of SandVariance decal and swapped with original, tweaked macro and cliff material settings



Outpost_012 - mesh and decal polish, set up in D_Outposts, D_ProspectList, D_Talents to enable access in dev build



Outpost_012 - corrected phys materials in landscape layerinfos



Adding setup for coastal ambience within new outpost



Added missing textures for DLC2 snow slopes decal



Adding radiation survival variables, replication, events and save/load



Adding 3 levels of radiation debuffs that are reiggered by survival triggers



Adding ability to accumulate radiation over time via modifier



Adding icons for radiation levels



Adding Radiation Display bar which appears when radiation is gained



Remove unhooked logic from TreeV2 master. Clean out dud references to NoOldWind param. Delete some unused MI's. Repath incorrect material on Pine01 mesh



Swapping Irradiated Modifier to use count instea of longest duration



Outpost_012 - mesh and foliage polish, added more navblockers



Bounder Implementation - Added isvalid check on IcarusNPCGoapCharacter to stop error spam on creature death



Lithium textures for Voxel_02 and 05, assigned to voxel material and distribution data table



Adding Orka footstep, death, idle audio events and data table setups



Outpost_012 - Added biome heatmap GT + source files, data table setup for new atmosphere and biomes



Added tundra deer bones and carcass assets to the project. Small update to the Gfur



Lithium texture for Rock_Gen_Voxel_01



Slinker - Added/hooked up montages for eat/idle/attack



Fixed 'look at' ctrl rig not working



Fixed Attack range and attacks playing too slow to hit a moving player



Fixed name badge being on the ground instead of above head



Fixed anims not having root motion and causing stuttering/being rotated



Fixed Slinker losing sight of the player at seemingly random moments



Outpost_012 - drop+respawn ship spawns, mesh and foliage polish, added flowpoints to ocean



Added new animations for the sand wyrm queen



Adding raptor death vocalisation, audio event and data table setup. Music adjustments and fine tunes



Imported art assets for the tundra deer. Created character BP and did a first pass on the Gfur groom



Adding Raptor flinch audio, event and data table setup



Adjustments to DH combat music



Updating Geo Music track 2. Setting combat music for ELY new biomes, volume adjustments and tweaks to music



Fixed material for Agave billboards



Replaced Radiation Icons



Elysium - cliff placement and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Tundra Deer Implementation



Elysium - cliff placement, decal and slope rock painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Adding raptor idle vocals, footstep adjustments, duplicate of dodge BTS and updating anims so the striker is not referenced. AI audio setup etc



Outpost_012 - minor foliage polish, adjusted tile size settings in new ocean water mat



Added DEP_Tesla_Coil



Outpost012 - Put Coastal atmosphere back to CF fog settings. Add extra row of ocean tiles to blend horizon better. Add new ocean material shader and water setup and apply to Outpost012 water tiles. Organize outliner folders



Fix SteamStatIds for RedExoticsEarned (Cha-Ching!), CreaturesTamed (Easy Tiger & Ring Leader), BlockedDamage (Damage Resisted By Shield), ResourcePack (Gimme Gimme Gimme)



Ruby ore texture for Voxel_05 and applied to D_VoxelMaterialMap



Added groundwork for additional armour stand backpack toggle and swap button



Added armour stand calls into network proxy so players can call RPCs from the UI



Added capability for armour stand to interact with different arrays of inventory slots



Added new string table entries for armour stand UMG



Outpost_012 - generated in-game map



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium





Welcome to week 192.This week, we are adding a new higher-tier saddle specifically for use in the Arctic regions, as well as a few smaller fixes to achievements and great hunt content.We also give a preview of a requested feature that we have added, thanks to feature upvote.Jump in and have a read.This week, we have added a new saddle to the Animal Bench. It represents a higher-tier of saddle that is designed specifically for arctic travel.The ‘Arctic Survival Saddle’ has five base inventory slots, two additional utility item slots and extra cold resistance, making it ideal for quick-moving mounts such as the Moa. This saddle aims to add higher-tier equipment for mounts that help them both in terms of their survival and utility in late-game scenarios. The Arctic Survival saddle requires platinum weave, wool and rope to craft, meaning you must bring down a sheep from orbit to gain access to wool.Next week, we have a QoL with the armor stand coming, and we're adding a customisation option to prevent backpacks from being swapped when swapping gear on the armor stand.