Patch Notes

- Hub World Play button is now disabled as intended during the closed leaderboard period

- Open beta cycles in the arcade no longer give 1 shell per enemy instead of 1 per 10 enemies killed

- Fixed ice cursor starting at lower level, causing it to not do anything at level 1

- Fixed cycle tutorial displaying incorrect text regarding the leaderboard state

- Reversed arcade cycle order to show the latest evolution first

- Updated arcade tutorial description