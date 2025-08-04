Major changes, and now the game will have a stedied progress, i'm introducing the new main mechanic: Credits



Now you buy weapons and can infinetly equip them, so its more of a 'licence to print once per life' kind of deal



Helping in objectives gives you credits, those being: Collecting chips, capturing points and hacking bank machines (those don't give points to your team)



Grinding Rails



New map coating



Customizable game rules (Time, points and starting cash)



FFA winning is determined by whoever reaches the money goal first



I'm eager to get feedback, now I'll focus on new weapons and modules, and expanding this game-mode, before going to the next map or game-mode project

