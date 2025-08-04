✈️ **General

- dash sound

- new insert sound

- moved door arming probationary popup from day 5 to day 4

- luggage, barf, animal, trash, and medical requests are now always visible in the same way the bathroom icon is

- luggage check no longer requires an initial click

- disabled auto continue from end flight screen

- cabinet locations are now randomized

👁️**Visual**

- humans should no longer have their legs clipping through seats

- added trash symbol to bathroom

- increased size of seat request text

- nametag no longer visible in single player

⚖️ **Balance**

- reduced passenger count on day 6 and 7

- increased day 1 service length from 3>5minutes

- increased day 2 service length from 60>120 seconds

- arguments are now tier 3 requests

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug during the tutorial where a passenger could sit down with luggage in their hands

- fixed a navigation bug in the calendar where the wrong day would be selected when entering from the pause menu

- fixed a navigation bug in the end flight screen where if you lose, the selection would be missing

- fixed a bug where you could hit the flight deck door with the cart and displace it

- fixed a camera bug where you couldnt see your pants in the customization screen

- fixed a bug where you could lose focus in customization screen with controller