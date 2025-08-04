✈️ **General
- dash sound
- new insert sound
- moved door arming probationary popup from day 5 to day 4
- luggage, barf, animal, trash, and medical requests are now always visible in the same way the bathroom icon is
- luggage check no longer requires an initial click
- disabled auto continue from end flight screen
- cabinet locations are now randomized
👁️**Visual**
- humans should no longer have their legs clipping through seats
- added trash symbol to bathroom
- increased size of seat request text
- nametag no longer visible in single player
⚖️ **Balance**
- reduced passenger count on day 6 and 7
- increased day 1 service length from 3>5minutes
- increased day 2 service length from 60>120 seconds
- arguments are now tier 3 requests
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug during the tutorial where a passenger could sit down with luggage in their hands
- fixed a navigation bug in the calendar where the wrong day would be selected when entering from the pause menu
- fixed a navigation bug in the end flight screen where if you lose, the selection would be missing
- fixed a bug where you could hit the flight deck door with the cart and displace it
- fixed a camera bug where you couldnt see your pants in the customization screen
- fixed a bug where you could lose focus in customization screen with controller
Changed files in this update