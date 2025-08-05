- Fixed Brachin Goo not connecting to ground tiles in the Level Builder
- Fixed a bug that caused graphical artifacts when holding down the left mouse button with a slope tile selected in the Level Builder
Beta Patch 6.0.9
Two more issues were recently discovered in the Level Builder. Rather than waiting for the upcoming Beta 7 update, I've decided to release these fixes immediately!
