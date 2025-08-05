 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19472257 Edited 5 August 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Two more issues were recently discovered in the Level Builder. Rather than waiting for the upcoming Beta 7 update, I've decided to release these fixes immediately!

  • Fixed Brachin Goo not connecting to ground tiles in the Level Builder
  • Fixed a bug that caused graphical artifacts when holding down the left mouse button with a slope tile selected in the Level Builder

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Vibrant Venture Content Depot 1264521
  • Loading history…
macOS Vibrant Venture Depot MacOS Depot 1264522
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Vibrant Venture Depot 32-bit Depot 1264523
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Vibrant Venture Depot Linux Depot 1264524
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link