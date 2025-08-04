Hey hello!🔥

Two months have passed since our game director, Artur Fojcik, addressed these words to you:

"The abundance of critical comments has made it clear that we can no longer confidently follow the roadmap we initially laid out and simply hope that in the end, everything will magically fall into place as the game of our - and your - dreams. In trying to meet the expectations of all our fans, and after numerous studies and focus tests, we went too far and lost sight of what made you love the first Chernobylite. The prequel was a brutal and grounded survival experience that offered freedom in how players tackled challenges. That experience was lost under a pile of limiting stats, “bullet sponge” enemies, forced co-op, and unclear game mechanics. We want to return to that experience, but to do so, we need to take a big step back."

Since then, the team has been working hard to meet the difficult challenge of delivering a game that, on the one hand, retains the foundations on which it was built, while also incorporating the elements of the original Chernobylite that made it special for many of you. As the patch's name suggests, it is intended to be a back to roots.

We sincerely hope that this Megapatch will be the first significant step in this direction 💪

But before we take a look at what's in the latest update, we have some...

⚠️ *** Important Information *** ⚠️

1️⃣ Due to the sheer number of changes, we strongly encourage you to start the game over. Your old saves should still work, but your current gameplay may not fit the newly designed balance. In other words, your characters will be VERY powerful, and your base may be in terrible shape.



2️⃣ Due to numerous changes, bugs, and a less-than-warm reception from players, we've disabled co-op missions for now. Decisions on what we do next with this feature will be made in the future.

⚫ Community Changes

In response to community feedback, we've made a key change to worn-out firearms: weapons will retain their original damage stats (previously, they decreased in direct proportion to the gun's physical condition), but we've also add the ability for them to jam during a firefight.

Following your suggestions, we've changed the in-game currency from money to food . Food becomes the most important currency in the zone, and sleep is no longer artificially limited by the narrative—it simply increases hunger, which has consequences during gameplay.

We've redesigned ammunition —their graphical design and naming are based on real-world ammunition. We've also introduced new ammunition types . Instead of speed, energy, or power ammo, each weapon now has its own ammunition type.

Another suggested change concerns Chernohosts with crystal shields. After the update, these shields can be simply destroyed .

We've massively increased the range in which you can change the game's FOV.

Excluding events, enemies no longer respawn at the end of the day.

⚫ New Features

We've introduced various types of weapon silencers , each with different sound-dampening properties. It's worth testing which ones are best for open-air combat and which ones are best for tight corridors. It's important to remember that monsters have worse hearing than humans.

We've completely reworked weapon stats after modifications . Mods no longer only affect the weapon's basic parameters but can also grant special "perks" that can be used to deal extra damage to enemies.

We've added special items to the game that allow you to access areas that were previously locked behind character stats . This means that a lack of skill is no longer an obstacle, and locked chests or doors can be opened simply with a lockpick.

We've eliminated grenades and shields . Instead, we're introducing items for repairing weapons and equipment. Additionally, we've replaced three "gadget" slots with one dedicated to healing items and introduced an additional, third weapon slot in place of the shoe slot.

We've introduced a new resistance and vulnerability system . If an enemy has an iron plate attached to their torso, the damage from projectiles striking it will be reduced. Of course, this armor also has durability and will disintegrate after a few hits.

We've replaced the tablet with a PDA modeled after the one from the first Chernobylite game . Its basic functionality remains the same, with other features unlockable later.

We've significantly overhauled the enemy AI . Now, when they spot dead comrades lying on the road, they'll begin searching for the perpetrator. They'll also go to places where they've seen or heard something disturbing. They patrol the area and interact with the environment. Overall, they behave more naturally.

A whole host of new, optional locations have appeared around the center of the map.

We've reworked the game's main menu. Thanks to its new look and new background music, it's much more atmospheric and fits the overall mood of the game.

⚫ Improvements

We've completely rebalanced the gameplay . From now on, enemies will feel the brunt of any damage we deal. No more sponges! The changes also apply to the player—death will be much easier.

Headshots no longer "incapacitate," but instead cause critical damage . For weaker enemies, each headshot means instant death.

We're removing character classes from the game . The game will begin in the style of classic RPGs, with players allocating 10 points for each attribute, which will be developed over time. Weapon and equipment stats will also no longer be limited by attributes—these will become more important later in the game and during advanced weapon upgrades. We're also simplifying the entire character progression structure by reducing the number of parameters and stats, leaving only those that are clear and whose changes have a real impact on gameplay.

We've once again significantly improved the first-person perspective. Weapons now have significantly better recoil, and evasions are more immersive.

We've reworked the visual identification of enemies . There are fewer characters straight out of semi-sci-fi movies, more soldiers and stalkers. Speaking of mutants, they've also undergone a noticeable visual transformation . They now resemble a cross between radiation victims and horror movie characters.

We've improved the way enemies move outside of combat. Their movements are now much more natural.

We've completely overhauled the game's economy , resetting all crafting recipes and the costs of specific items. Enemies also drop new items.

We've created completely new animations for stealth kills , modeled after those from the first Chernobylite. This significantly enhances the survivalist nature of the game.

The base expansion mechanics are introduced later in the game . They've also been slightly improved to better integrate with building things outside the base.

Lighting in many areas of the game has been reconfigured to further enhance the horror atmosphere.

We've completely removed essence and all "mages" present in the game (we'll give them different roles). We felt they didn't fit the Chernobyl atmosphere and our new vision, which significantly reduces the game's sci-fi elements. The Energy Gauntlet is still craftable, but it works with ammunition powered by blasters and railguns. "Intelligence" now increases the weapon and equipment wear rate instead of increasing Essence.

The grass reacts to the player's and enemies' footsteps.

⚫ Technology

We've added HDR support. You can select it in the game options.

We've significantly optimized CPU performance in many areas : from collision detection methods and their number, to sound propagation, to character movement components and their animation system. These optimizations should be very noticeable if you're pairing an average CPU with a very good graphics card, but the overall, significant positive difference should be noticeable to everyone.

We've reprocessed most of the foliage to technically behave more consistently in terms of LOD and wind effects.

In FPP mode, we've moved main character to forward rendering, which, in short, should improve GPU performance and it gave us greater flexibility in maneuvering the FOV

⚫ Bug Fixes

Fixed explosive and energy ammo icons

Fixed numerous objects hanging in the air

Fixed NPCs being underground

Fixed invisible building texture edges

Patched a ground breach

Fixed an element change on the glove

Reworked the glove functionality

Removed a monitor and bed located under the base

Fixed missing corpses on the tablet after scanning

Fixed inability to change keybinds on the keyboard

Fixed a screenshot not appearing when making a bugit (shfit+o)

"Strange guy" - Removed the ability to talk to Yuri again

"Make a wish" - Fixed Leonid being in the ground

"Strange guy" - Fixed a corpse clipping with the ground

Fixed a fence ending in the air

Fixed some issues with objects remaining in the air

Fixed a stat with a negative damage multiplier

Weapon disassembly has been fixed

Renamed "bunker" to "Old NAR" Bunker"

Hardening now works on home-made weapons

Fixed an issue with light passing through the player's base

Fixed weapon part icons

Fixed 0 exp display when loading the game

Fixed resources falling underground

Fixed numerous issues with outdated landscape

Fixed weapon icons for base-crafted weapons

Many collision and object physics fixes

Fixed the corrupted berserker model



* * *

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, and for the journey you are taking with us! We really hope you gonna enjoy the changes coming to the game in this patch! Please remember that we greatly value your feedback, so please feel free to share it here on Steam or on our social media channels 💚



* * *



There is nothing left for us to say but...



Take care, and good hunting, Stalkers! ☢️