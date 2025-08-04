 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19472185 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. Fix a small number of bugs in mercenaries
  2. Optimize the default stroke of monsters
  3. Monsters and animals can also step on the trap
  4. Add a protection time to the portal
  5. Optimize the coordinate distribution of items dropped after opening the treasure chest
  6. Bug fix: Abnormal flickering on the surface of rocks in snowy scenes
  7. Bug fix: The menu during conversations with NPCs may obscure the backpack

