- Fix a small number of bugs in mercenaries
- Optimize the default stroke of monsters
- Monsters and animals can also step on the trap
- Add a protection time to the portal
- Optimize the coordinate distribution of items dropped after opening the treasure chest
- Bug fix: Abnormal flickering on the surface of rocks in snowy scenes
- Bug fix: The menu during conversations with NPCs may obscure the backpack
