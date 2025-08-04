 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19472099 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed bug where save files have been growing over time after finishing the Sprout the farmer part of the Rum Runner Quest.

This caused hourly saves and save exits to be very slow over time as the save continued to grow in size. When a save is loaded this fix will clean out the bad data on Sprouts inventory and stop the extra inventory item (friendship braclets) from being added again over and over.

Sorry for those that have been affected and big thanks to Justin (FFC) for finding this issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1631471
