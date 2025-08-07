New Event: Megaship Armada

Alien Megaships have appeared across New Earth. Sound the alarm to your Alliance members! Only by using a Rally will you stand a chance against this new threat!

Feature Improvements

Maximum Outpost Level has been increased from Level 5 to 6. This new 6th Level will double Neutronium Generation for Harvest Outposts, and the Reinforcement Capacity on Strategic Outposts will now be 1.25m Troops. These new levels will require a substantial amount of Alliance Credits to upgrade from Level 5 to 6.

Dropships of all 4 variants can now be increased from Level 6 to 7. These new variants will further enhance their relevant stats, making them best-in-class for each of their respective disciplines. To upgrade a Dropship to Level 7, players will be required to collect Hyper Thrusters.

Rewards from Rally marches will no longer all go to the Rally Leader; the rewards will now be split amongst all participating members, with any remainder going to the rally host.

Contribution points towards Challenges added from Rallies will now be split amongst all participants, instead of going all to the Rally host

New Research Projects

We can confirm that we received a secure data-burst containing Research Projects for trainable tier 6 reinforcements!

12 new Research projects have been added to the Offensive Tree.

All 4 of the main Unit Types have had new research projects added for Attack and Defence.

New Trainable Tier 6 Units

These new units can be trained via both the Barracks and the Factory.

Tier 6 Light Infantry - Breacher Squad

Tier 6 Heavy Infantry - Rocket Trooper

Tier 6 Ground Vehicle - Tarantulon

Tier 6 Air Vehicle - Stealth Fighter

Added Structure Levels

Fifteen structures have had their maximum level increased from 30 to 32:

Headquarters

Black Market

Oil Rig

Alloy Refinery

Geoponic Farm

Turrets

Defensive Walls

Situation Room

Engineering

Security Station

Supply Depot

Bunker

Global Network

Airstrip

Satellite Uplink

The following structure has had its maximum level increased from 28 to 32:

Factory

Barracks

Command Post

Medical Bay

Research Lab

The following structure has had its maximum level increased from 28 to 30:

Hostile Containment

New Location Levels

Various new high-level locations have been added to the game, and they will spawn periodically. The new locations are:

All 5 of the various Resource Tiles - levels 11 and 12 added.

Alien Activity - levels 11 and 12 added.

Challenge Improvements

Improved the Leaderboard Rewards for the Speed Boost Global Challenge.

Added an additional reward to “Defeat Aliens Sustained Challenge” for players HQ 21 and higher.

New Objectives

The new Structure Levels, Research and Units all now have new Objectives added.

New Routines

2 new Routines have been added, one for Crashed UFOs and one for the Daily Login Reward.

New Rally Functionality and Items

Rallies can now be boosted using Rally Fuel items, increasing their speed by 25 or 50%.

Rallies can also now be recalled by using a new Rally Recall item.





New Bundle

A new speed-up bundle containing Alien Augments has been added to the store rotation.





New Daily Rewards

28 new daily rewards have been added.

General Improvements

Added Unit Tier Values in all training structures Overview Panel.

Added the Unit Tiers in the HQ Overview Panel.

The Percentage of remaining health is now visible within the tooltip of Invaders on the World Map

Pressing collect all button in the Alliance Caches panel with now auto dismiss any expired cache

Added functionality to claim multiple objectives at once (up to 100 at a time)

Added info button to caches in the Alliance Caches panel to view the possible rewards

Bug Fixes

Fixed an incorrect crafting cost of the Storm Surge Helmet.

Fixed an incorrect cost on Level 30 Alloy Refinery.

Fixed an issue with the Ferocious Defender and the Doomblaster not correctly affecting Tier 5 and 6 Defences.

Changed how the Shard reactor logs into Facebook and retrieves friends.

Fixed issue with notification counter on the tabs in the notification panel would not get set the first time the panel was opened

Fixed a divider not showing up between tier 5 and 6 in the Defensive Research Tree.

Fixed the Alliance button tooltip. The text is now correctly above it when hovering over the button.

Fixed a display issue caused by being able to click in the Research Tree whilst the Research Info Panel was on screen.

Fixed missing audio when the player opens the Supply Shop.

Fix counter display in player profile for PVP Units defeated

We look forward on hearing your feedback on this update!

~The Operation: New Earth Team