New Event: Megaship Armada
Alien Megaships have appeared across New Earth. Sound the alarm to your Alliance members! Only by using a Rally will you stand a chance against this new threat!
Feature Improvements
Maximum Outpost Level has been increased from Level 5 to 6. This new 6th Level will double Neutronium Generation for Harvest Outposts, and the Reinforcement Capacity on Strategic Outposts will now be 1.25m Troops. These new levels will require a substantial amount of Alliance Credits to upgrade from Level 5 to 6.
Dropships of all 4 variants can now be increased from Level 6 to 7. These new variants will further enhance their relevant stats, making them best-in-class for each of their respective disciplines. To upgrade a Dropship to Level 7, players will be required to collect Hyper Thrusters.
Rewards from Rally marches will no longer all go to the Rally Leader; the rewards will now be split amongst all participating members, with any remainder going to the rally host.
Contribution points towards Challenges added from Rallies will now be split amongst all participants, instead of going all to the Rally host
New Research Projects
We can confirm that we received a secure data-burst containing Research Projects for trainable tier 6 reinforcements!
12 new Research projects have been added to the Offensive Tree.
All 4 of the main Unit Types have had new research projects added for Attack and Defence.
New Trainable Tier 6 Units
These new units can be trained via both the Barracks and the Factory.
Tier 6 Light Infantry - Breacher Squad
Tier 6 Heavy Infantry - Rocket Trooper
Tier 6 Ground Vehicle - Tarantulon
Tier 6 Air Vehicle - Stealth Fighter
Added Structure Levels
Fifteen structures have had their maximum level increased from 30 to 32:
Headquarters
Black Market
Oil Rig
Alloy Refinery
Geoponic Farm
Turrets
Defensive Walls
Situation Room
Engineering
Security Station
Supply Depot
Bunker
Global Network
Airstrip
Satellite Uplink
The following structure has had its maximum level increased from 28 to 32:
Factory
Barracks
Command Post
Medical Bay
Research Lab
The following structure has had its maximum level increased from 28 to 30:
Hostile Containment
New Location Levels
Various new high-level locations have been added to the game, and they will spawn periodically. The new locations are:
All 5 of the various Resource Tiles - levels 11 and 12 added.
Alien Activity - levels 11 and 12 added.
Challenge Improvements
Improved the Leaderboard Rewards for the Speed Boost Global Challenge.
Added an additional reward to “Defeat Aliens Sustained Challenge” for players HQ 21 and higher.
New Objectives
The new Structure Levels, Research and Units all now have new Objectives added.
New Routines
2 new Routines have been added, one for Crashed UFOs and one for the Daily Login Reward.
New Rally Functionality and Items
Rallies can now be boosted using Rally Fuel items, increasing their speed by 25 or 50%.
Rallies can also now be recalled by using a new Rally Recall item.
New Bundle
A new speed-up bundle containing Alien Augments has been added to the store rotation.
New Daily Rewards
28 new daily rewards have been added.
General Improvements
Added Unit Tier Values in all training structures Overview Panel.
Added the Unit Tiers in the HQ Overview Panel.
The Percentage of remaining health is now visible within the tooltip of Invaders on the World Map
Pressing collect all button in the Alliance Caches panel with now auto dismiss any expired cache
Added functionality to claim multiple objectives at once (up to 100 at a time)
Added info button to caches in the Alliance Caches panel to view the possible rewards
Bug Fixes
Fixed an incorrect crafting cost of the Storm Surge Helmet.
Fixed an incorrect cost on Level 30 Alloy Refinery.
Fixed an issue with the Ferocious Defender and the Doomblaster not correctly affecting Tier 5 and 6 Defences.
Changed how the Shard reactor logs into Facebook and retrieves friends.
Fixed issue with notification counter on the tabs in the notification panel would not get set the first time the panel was opened
Fixed a divider not showing up between tier 5 and 6 in the Defensive Research Tree.
Fixed the Alliance button tooltip. The text is now correctly above it when hovering over the button.
Fixed a display issue caused by being able to click in the Research Tree whilst the Research Info Panel was on screen.
Fixed missing audio when the player opens the Supply Shop.
Fix counter display in player profile for PVP Units defeated
We look forward on hearing your feedback on this update!
~The Operation: New Earth Team
