 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19471997 Edited 7 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Event: Megaship Armada

  • Alien Megaships have appeared across New Earth. Sound the alarm to your Alliance members! Only by using a Rally will you stand a chance against this new threat!

Feature Improvements

  • Maximum Outpost Level has been increased from Level 5 to 6. This new 6th Level will double Neutronium Generation for Harvest Outposts, and the Reinforcement Capacity on Strategic Outposts will now be 1.25m Troops. These new levels will require a substantial amount of Alliance Credits to upgrade from Level 5 to 6.

  • Dropships of all 4 variants can now be increased from Level 6 to 7. These new variants will further enhance their relevant stats, making them best-in-class for each of their respective disciplines. To upgrade a Dropship to Level 7, players will be required to collect Hyper Thrusters.

  • Rewards from Rally marches will no longer all go to the Rally Leader; the rewards will now be split amongst all participating members, with any remainder going to the rally host.

  • Contribution points towards Challenges added from Rallies will now be split amongst all participants, instead of going all to the Rally host

New Research Projects

  • We can confirm that we received a secure data-burst containing Research Projects for trainable tier 6 reinforcements!

  • 12 new Research projects have been added to the Offensive Tree.

  • All 4 of the main Unit Types have had new research projects added for Attack and Defence.

New Trainable Tier 6 Units

These new units can be trained via both the Barracks and the Factory.

  • Tier 6 Light Infantry - Breacher Squad

  • Tier 6 Heavy Infantry - Rocket Trooper

  • Tier 6 Ground Vehicle - Tarantulon

  • Tier 6 Air Vehicle - Stealth Fighter

Added Structure Levels 

Fifteen structures have had their maximum level increased from 30 to 32:

  • Headquarters

  • Black Market

  • Oil Rig

  • Alloy Refinery

  • Geoponic Farm

  • Turrets

  • Defensive Walls

  • Situation Room

  • Engineering

  • Security Station

  • Supply Depot

  • Bunker

  • Global Network

  • Airstrip

  • Satellite Uplink

The following structure has had its maximum level increased from 28 to 32:

  • Factory

  • Barracks

  • Command Post

  • Medical Bay

  • Research Lab

The following structure has had its maximum level increased from 28 to 30:

  • Hostile Containment

New Location Levels

Various new high-level locations have been added to the game, and they will spawn periodically. The new locations are:

  • All 5 of the various Resource Tiles - levels 11 and 12 added.

  • Alien Activity - levels 11 and 12 added.

Challenge Improvements

  • Improved the Leaderboard Rewards for the Speed Boost Global Challenge.

  • Added an additional reward to “Defeat Aliens Sustained Challenge” for players HQ 21 and higher.

New Objectives

  • The new Structure Levels, Research and Units all now have new Objectives added.

New Routines

  • 2 new Routines have been added, one for Crashed UFOs and one for the Daily Login Reward.

New Rally Functionality and Items

  • Rallies can now be boosted using Rally Fuel items, increasing their speed by 25 or 50%.

  • Rallies can also now be recalled by using a new Rally Recall item.


New Bundle

  • A new speed-up bundle containing Alien Augments has been added to the store rotation.


New Daily Rewards

  • 28 new daily rewards have been added.

General Improvements

  • Added Unit Tier Values in all training structures Overview Panel.

  • Added the Unit Tiers in the HQ Overview Panel.

  • The Percentage of remaining health is now visible within the tooltip of Invaders on the World Map

  • Pressing collect all button in the Alliance Caches panel with now auto dismiss any expired cache

  • Added functionality to claim multiple objectives at once (up to 100 at a time)

  • Added info button to caches in the Alliance Caches panel to view the possible rewards

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an incorrect crafting cost of the Storm Surge Helmet.

  • Fixed an incorrect cost on Level 30 Alloy Refinery.

  • Fixed an issue with the Ferocious Defender and the Doomblaster not correctly affecting Tier 5 and 6 Defences.

  • Changed how the Shard reactor logs into Facebook and retrieves friends.

  • Fixed issue with notification counter on the tabs in the notification panel would not get set the first time the panel was opened

  • Fixed a divider not showing up between tier 5 and 6 in the Defensive Research Tree.

  • Fixed the Alliance button tooltip. The text is now correctly above it when hovering over the button.

  • Fixed a display issue caused by being able to click in the Research Tree whilst the Research Info Panel was on screen.

  • Fixed missing audio when the player opens the Supply Shop.

  • Fix counter display in player profile for PVP Units defeated

We look forward on hearing your feedback on this update!

~The Operation: New Earth Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Operation: New Earth Win Depot 528741
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Operation: New Earth Mac Depot 528742
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link