4 August 2025 Build 19471962 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

### 1. Decoupled from Level Streaming
- Slot machine no longer participates in level streaming system
- Fixed overlapping reels issue caused by multiple spawns

### 2. Tape Physics
- Added physics properties to the tape
- Tape can now fall properly

