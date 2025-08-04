Changes
### 1. Decoupled from Level Streaming
- Slot machine no longer participates in level streaming system
- Fixed overlapping reels issue caused by multiple spawns
### 2. Tape Physics
- Added physics properties to the tape
- Tape can now fall properly
