4 August 2025 Build 19471959 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch aims to address the lack of iron ore and the subsequent difficulty of crafting ingots.


    Increased the amount of iron ore spawned in caves.[
    -Smelting costs for all ingots reduced, and output doubled.
    -Slightly increased zombie hp to compensate for the ammo buffs.
    -All bow and arrow damage increased.
    -Barbed wire traps damage and durability increased.
    -Enemies will now try to break the traps after getting hit.
    -Fixed SCP-3139 getting stuck destroying buildings
    -Decreased enemy damage to structures.

