This patch aims to address the lack of iron ore and the subsequent difficulty of crafting ingots.
Increased the amount of iron ore spawned in caves.[
-Smelting costs for all ingots reduced, and output doubled.
-Slightly increased zombie hp to compensate for the ammo buffs.
-All bow and arrow damage increased.
-Barbed wire traps damage and durability increased.
-Enemies will now try to break the traps after getting hit.
-Fixed SCP-3139 getting stuck destroying buildings
-Decreased enemy damage to structures.
