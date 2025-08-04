Hey everyone, have a few new things for ya today!



Buffed trained runner perk. Default sprint speed is 600. Increased the perks speed from 700->750



Added ambient lighting to the cabin

Adjusted the materials of the windows to make them easier to see through

Added a new icon to display the current quota for the day

Fixed multiple issues with the save system, including day setting back to 0. In order to prevent issues there are a few best practices until I can fully polish the save system. Make sure the host of the saved game is also the player who loads the saved game and hosts the lobby. Also, make sure you do not change your Steam name until i convert the system to use unique net ids . At the moment, it uses your Steam name to load your character.

What was the issue before? There was a condition where a client could initiate a save which would overwrite some of the values in the save file and causes data loss since clients did not have all the information the host did regarding the game state.

Fixed bug where players who dies while fishing in the ocean would only be able to catch ocean fish upon respawn.

Fixed bug where Trained Runner perk would not update players sprint speed properly.

Fixed bug where BUDS Perk would not properly update the players new oxygen amount. With the perk, players can stay underwater for 7->14 seconds.

Known bug that is WIP: Joining an existing game could cause the fishing ui to not display. ATM, the fishing system is also sound-based based so it is very possible to fish purely based off sound. In a future update, there will be a new difficulty where the player has no ui but fish will be worth 30% more on the leaderboard



Thanks for reading!



