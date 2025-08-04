🔧 Fixes:

- The "Sacrifice" button in the lab menu has been reworked to avoid placement issues.

- It is no longer possible to move the camera while a full-screen menu is displayed, improving the user experience.

- A check has been added to prevent zombie menu duplicate bugs by automatically resetting all action menus if more than one is displayed at once. This bug should still be monitored.



🎧 Additions from suggestions:

- Added a sound when the main menu opens, for more feedback.

- Added a rudimentary shadow under the zombie, which will be improved later with the arrival of the day/night cycle.

- Added a "reset" button in the settings to reset options to default values.