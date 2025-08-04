 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471867
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Fixes:
- The "Sacrifice" button in the lab menu has been reworked to avoid placement issues.
- It is no longer possible to move the camera while a full-screen menu is displayed, improving the user experience.
- A check has been added to prevent zombie menu duplicate bugs by automatically resetting all action menus if more than one is displayed at once. This bug should still be monitored.

🎧 Additions from suggestions:
- Added a sound when the main menu opens, for more feedback.
- Added a rudimentary shadow under the zombie, which will be improved later with the arrival of the day/night cycle.
- Added a "reset" button in the settings to reset options to default values.

