🔧 Fixes:
- The "Sacrifice" button in the lab menu has been reworked to avoid placement issues.
- It is no longer possible to move the camera while a full-screen menu is displayed, improving the user experience.
- A check has been added to prevent zombie menu duplicate bugs by automatically resetting all action menus if more than one is displayed at once. This bug should still be monitored.
🎧 Additions from suggestions:
- Added a sound when the main menu opens, for more feedback.
- Added a rudimentary shadow under the zombie, which will be improved later with the arrival of the day/night cycle.
- Added a "reset" button in the settings to reset options to default values.
🧾 Bêta version [0.0.10]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3909981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update