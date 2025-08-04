The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
Added maze icons to the Game Over screen
Removed some files that were accidentally added from the upcoming mobile port
Fixed a bug where some buttons weren't animating properly when pressed
Fixed a bug where glitched diacritics could appear if the language was set to Arabic and the font was set to NotoSans
Fixed a bug where the difficulty text for Tumbleweed, Nori, and Lefty was offset incorrectly if the language was set to Arabic
Fixed a typo in the Polish translation
Changed files in this update