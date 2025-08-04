 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19471841 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:39:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Added maze icons to the Game Over screen

  • Removed some files that were accidentally added from the upcoming mobile port

  • Fixed a bug where some buttons weren't animating properly when pressed

  • Fixed a bug where glitched diacritics could appear if the language was set to Arabic and the font was set to NotoSans

  • Fixed a bug where the difficulty text for Tumbleweed, Nori, and Lefty was offset incorrectly if the language was set to Arabic

  • Fixed a typo in the Polish translation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3385371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3385372
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3385373
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link