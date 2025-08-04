【更新说明】
1.新增城池[关隘]，关隘可阻挡敌军进攻，在小地图上以圆形表示。
2.新增拜访[委政]，可让本阵营武将暂代主公，自己则会下野；后续对该委政武将拜访[还政]，可直接要回主公之位。
3.优化电脑AI，提升电脑势力的内政/外交/战斗/支援等智能性。
4.新增10个女性武将：赵娥、张玉兰、李春香等。
5.新增游戏大窗口模式的分辨率选项设置。
6.修复战斗中可能出现的系列问题。
7.修复流放武将导致该武将跑到其他阵营的问题。
8.优化部分细节，修复已知Bug。
交流QQ群：598664495
B站：隐隐狗
2025年8月4日 更新说明
