- Changed the Coins being used as a level score to Stars so they aren't confused with the in-level Coins that add to your score
- On the first level, the "how to play" instructions auto-popup
- Added an indicator of which level you're currently playing
- Fixed an issue where some German text was cutoff
- Level Select screen now uses sealed maps for locked levels and thumbnails of the actual level for available ones
- Dotted lines on the last screen of the Level Select no longer continue off-screen so it's more apparent that's it's the last page.
Update v1.0.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
