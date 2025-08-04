 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471813
  • ​Changed the Coins being used as a level score to Stars so they aren't confused with the in-level Coins that add to your score
  • On the first level, the "how to play" instructions auto-popup
  • Added an indicator of which level you're currently playing
  • Fixed an issue where some German text was cutoff
  • Level Select screen now uses sealed maps for locked levels and thumbnails of the actual level for available ones
  • Dotted lines on the last screen of the Level Select no longer continue off-screen so it's more apparent that's it's the last page.

