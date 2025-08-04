Fixed the last ability not being unlocked after the game was completed due to missing skill points.
Fixed the compass in the Mystery Target section pointing to the wrong location.
The Ship merchant in the Lost City now also trades silk fabric and iron.
Hotfix - 1.1.2
