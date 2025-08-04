 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471737 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the last ability not being unlocked after the game was completed due to missing skill points.
Fixed the compass in the Mystery Target section pointing to the wrong location.
The Ship merchant in the Lost City now also trades silk fabric and iron.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
