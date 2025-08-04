Added launch option "disable_steam_screenshot" to bypass the Steam Screenshot feature so you can download and save your screenshots directly to your device. Right-click on the game > Properties... > General, then type in disable_steam_screenshot into the Launch Options text field.



Enabled the ability to resize the window when in windowed mode.



Fixed an issue with the rumbling sound continuing to play after leaving the dressing room.



Fixed an issue where you could not interupt Helene's intro line in the dress-up room after equipping an item of clothing.



Fixed an issue where the window would not center correctly to the middle of the display when resizing in windowed mode.



Fixed an issue with certain clothes appearing misaligned in the screenshots.



Updated resolution limits in options menu to prevent the game in windowed mode from exceeding the width and/or height of your current display.



--



Developer Note:



We are aware that some users are experiencing issues where the mouse clicks would not register 1:1 to the game when the game is maximised in windowed mode. These changes should help mitigate these issues, but if you continue to experience the issue of the mouse click interactions not working or appearing mis-aligned, please press "F" to toggle fullscreen or "R" to cycle through the resolutions available to you. Doing so should restore proper mouse interaction functionality to the game. We are working on a fix to properly address this issue in the meantime.



Thank you for your support!