7 August 2025 Build 19471654 Edited 7 August 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We actively listen to your feedback - the community helps us drive the game forward. Thanks to your engagement, we’ve prepared a fresh balance update!

🔧 Balance changes in this update:
  • Increased throw range of the RGO grenade - now 6 tiles
  • Increased armor damage from the RGO grenade by 1
  • Underbarrel grenade launcher now requires 7 AP to fire (previously 14)
  • All RPGs now require 14 AP to fire (previously 18)
  • The "Suppressive Fire" ability now requires 14 AP (previously 3)
  • Sniper rifle reload now costs 14 AP (was 13)
  • LMG reload now costs 13 AP (was 14)
  • LMG firing now costs 8 AP (was 10)
  • The "Inspiration" ability now grants 6 AP (previously 2)
⚙️ New stats mean new tactics. Rebuild your squad and adapt to the fight!

