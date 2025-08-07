Increased throw range of the RGO grenade - now 6 tiles



Increased armor damage from the RGO grenade by 1



Underbarrel grenade launcher now requires 7 AP to fire (previously 14)



All RPGs now require 14 AP to fire (previously 18)



The "Suppressive Fire" ability now requires 14 AP (previously 3)



Sniper rifle reload now costs 14 AP (was 13)



LMG reload now costs 13 AP (was 14)



LMG firing now costs 8 AP (was 10)



The "Inspiration" ability now grants 6 AP (previously 2)



