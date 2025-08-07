🔧 Balance changes in this update:
- Increased throw range of the RGO grenade - now 6 tiles
- Increased armor damage from the RGO grenade by 1
- Underbarrel grenade launcher now requires 7 AP to fire (previously 14)
- All RPGs now require 14 AP to fire (previously 18)
- The "Suppressive Fire" ability now requires 14 AP (previously 3)
- Sniper rifle reload now costs 14 AP (was 13)
- LMG reload now costs 13 AP (was 14)
- LMG firing now costs 8 AP (was 10)
- The "Inspiration" ability now grants 6 AP (previously 2)
