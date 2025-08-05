 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19471648 Edited 5 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes:

  • Player character now correctly positioned on map mist
  • Player character build animation no longer triggered when a teammate builds a tower
  • Fixed issue with double selection of pre-selected tower
  • Default pre-selected graphics quality set to "Fantastic"
  • Inventory no longer opens when interacting with another player's character

