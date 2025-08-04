 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471632 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔥 Version 1.3 is Here! 🔥

Every card drawn, every item equipped, every step taken carries weight.
This is Burden of Choice.

🃎 New Cards Added
A fresh batch of strategic and sinister cards has entered circulation.

⚖️ Will you play the safe route, or gamble everything for one devastating combo?

🛡️ Expanded Equipment System
・3 New equipment slots allow for deeper builds and more creative experimentation.
🧩 Customize your build to match your unique playstyle.

🛠️ Improved gamble systems (Slots & Black Jack in Zone 4)

🌑 What Comes Next?
A larger update is already stirring in the background. Expect new zones, mechanics, trading, and a confrontation that may rewrite the rules of the game.

Thank you for being part of this growing world.
Embrace the burden. Choose your path. Rule your fate.

🃏

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3411931
