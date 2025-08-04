🔥 Version 1.3 is Here! 🔥
Every card drawn, every item equipped, every step taken carries weight.
This is Burden of Choice.
🃎 New Cards Added
A fresh batch of strategic and sinister cards has entered circulation.
⚖️ Will you play the safe route, or gamble everything for one devastating combo?
🛡️ Expanded Equipment System
・3 New equipment slots allow for deeper builds and more creative experimentation.
🧩 Customize your build to match your unique playstyle.
🛠️ Improved gamble systems (Slots & Black Jack in Zone 4)
🌑 What Comes Next?
A larger update is already stirring in the background. Expect new zones, mechanics, trading, and a confrontation that may rewrite the rules of the game.
Thank you for being part of this growing world.
Embrace the burden. Choose your path. Rule your fate.
🃏
🃏 VERSION 1.3: Burden of Choice
Update notes via Steam Community
