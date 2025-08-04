Have fun
- Michele
V 1.7.2b
Bugfixes
- Achivements: Fixed a rare bug where the Vegan achievement would be disabled if you had free raw fish and you disabled all food, but your Bivoauc thought it was given zero raw fish
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update