4 August 2025 Build 19471578 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We finally found the combination to fail a Vegan run due to a bug, which required getting free raw fish, disabling them, but having the Bivoauc errenously think it was consuming 0 fish instead of nothing, thus triggering the logic when the input is consumed. Thanks Lorel Dyck for finding the reproduction rule!
Have fun
- Michele


V 1.7.2b

Bugfixes
  • Achivements: Fixed a rare bug where the Vegan achievement would be disabled if you had free raw fish and you disabled all food, but your Bivoauc thought it was given zero raw fish

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
