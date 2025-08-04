Achivements: Fixed a rare bug where the Vegan achievement would be disabled if you had free raw fish and you disabled all food, but your Bivoauc thought it was given zero raw fish



We finally found the combination to fail a Vegan run due to a bug, which required getting free raw fish, disabling them, but having the Bivoauc errenously think it was consuming 0 fish instead of nothing, thus triggering the logic when the input is consumed. Thanks Lorel Dyck for finding the reproduction rule!Have fun- MicheleV 1.7.2b