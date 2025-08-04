 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471539
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for rare case of repeating zero population message if a planet was depopulated in autocombat stage
Fix for rare UI refresh case with scrapping biospheres
Fix for rare UI refresh case with bombardment in tactical

Changed files in this update

Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
