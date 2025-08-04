Fix for rare case of repeating zero population message if a planet was depopulated in autocombat stage
Fix for rare UI refresh case with scrapping biospheres
Fix for rare UI refresh case with bombardment in tactical
Release 1.10 Hotfix #4
Update notes via Steam Community
