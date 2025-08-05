 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19471516
Update notes via Steam Community

Roadmap coming this week!

More substantial patches with stuff that didn't make it into EA also incoming!

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed issues with Slime enemies not spreading correctly.

  • Fixed issue where units could not decide on which ally to cast a spell on, resulting in them running in place.

  • Fixed issue with tooltip staying visible when returning to main menu.

  • Fixed issue where Pebble Godbeast could accept a dungeon exploration quest and never doing it.,,

  • Fixed issue where removing flag with repetition set was re-spawning it.

  • Fixed issue where flag duration could not be changed by inserting a number.

  • Fixed an issue where more than one dungeon exploration quest was possible to be placed on a single dungeon.

  • Fixed an issue where autumn trees where growing in inappropriate places. Now they will be properly grounded.

  • Fixed missing localization issues in Catacombs structure UI.

Gameplay changes:

  • Reduced the rate of Slime enemies spread.

  • Tweaked big oak trees rendering to always clip with camera zoomed in, for better visibility for the player.

UI changes:

  • Tweaked fonts outlines for better readability.

Localization:

  • Chinese lozalization improvements

