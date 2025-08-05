Roadmap coming this week!

More substantial patches with stuff that didn't make it into EA also incoming!



Bugfixes:

Fixed issues with Slime enemies not spreading correctly.

Fixed issue where units could not decide on which ally to cast a spell on, resulting in them running in place.

Fixed issue with tooltip staying visible when returning to main menu.

Fixed issue where Pebble Godbeast could accept a dungeon exploration quest and never doing it.,,

Fixed issue where removing flag with repetition set was re-spawning it.

Fixed issue where flag duration could not be changed by inserting a number.

Fixed an issue where more than one dungeon exploration quest was possible to be placed on a single dungeon.

Fixed an issue where autumn trees where growing in inappropriate places. Now they will be properly grounded.