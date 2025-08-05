Roadmap coming this week!
More substantial patches with stuff that didn't make it into EA also incoming!
Bugfixes:
Fixed issues with Slime enemies not spreading correctly.
Fixed issue where units could not decide on which ally to cast a spell on, resulting in them running in place.
Fixed issue with tooltip staying visible when returning to main menu.
Fixed issue where Pebble Godbeast could accept a dungeon exploration quest and never doing it.,,
Fixed issue where removing flag with repetition set was re-spawning it.
Fixed issue where flag duration could not be changed by inserting a number.
Fixed an issue where more than one dungeon exploration quest was possible to be placed on a single dungeon.
Fixed an issue where autumn trees where growing in inappropriate places. Now they will be properly grounded.
Fixed missing localization issues in Catacombs structure UI.
Gameplay changes:
Reduced the rate of Slime enemies spread.
Tweaked big oak trees rendering to always clip with camera zoomed in, for better visibility for the player.
UI changes:
Tweaked fonts outlines for better readability.
Localization:
Chinese lozalization improvements
