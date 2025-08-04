 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19471512 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix BUG:

1. Fix the issue of incorrect display of nicknames and four pillars in HUD character panel and player character panel;

2. Fix the issue where squatting may cause the player character to bounce and jump;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2782781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link