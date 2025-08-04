Fix BUG:
1. Fix the issue of incorrect display of nicknames and four pillars in HUD character panel and player character panel;
2. Fix the issue where squatting may cause the player character to bounce and jump;
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fix BUG:
1. Fix the issue of incorrect display of nicknames and four pillars in HUD character panel and player character panel;
2. Fix the issue where squatting may cause the player character to bounce and jump;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update