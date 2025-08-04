 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471497 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Add dialogue on Michelle's matches in Story Mode only in English & Italian.

  • Add dialogue on Ninja's matches in Story Mode only in English & Italian.

  • Add dialogue on Rosales's matches in Story Mode only in English & Italian.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2713751
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2713752
  • Loading history…
