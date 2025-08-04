The following fixes have been made.



- The range of "Psycho Smash" has been changed to 1-2.

The stats have also been adjusted to reflect the range change.



- Fixed an issue where "Sonic Shot" could not be used as a counterattack.



- The following accessories were not performing as described in their descriptions, so they have been corrected to function as described.

>Lapel pin of DEX

>Lapel pin of MND



- The following accessories were not performing as described in their descriptions.

Their effects have been improved.

>Lapel pin of Murakumo



- The following accessories are now displayed as items in the Shop.

>Omamori for DEF

>Omamori for DEF+



- Fixed an issue where English text was displayed incorrectly in some UI elements.