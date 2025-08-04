 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19471428 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following fixes have been made.

- The range of "Psycho Smash" has been changed to 1-2.
The stats have also been adjusted to reflect the range change.

- Fixed an issue where "Sonic Shot" could not be used as a counterattack.

- The following accessories were not performing as described in their descriptions, so they have been corrected to function as described.
>Lapel pin of DEX
>Lapel pin of MND

- The following accessories were not performing as described in their descriptions.
Their effects have been improved.
>Lapel pin of Murakumo

- The following accessories are now displayed as items in the Shop.
>Omamori for DEF
>Omamori for DEF+

- Fixed an issue where English text was displayed incorrectly in some UI elements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2309731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link