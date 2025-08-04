The following fixes have been made.
- The range of "Psycho Smash" has been changed to 1-2.
The stats have also been adjusted to reflect the range change.
- Fixed an issue where "Sonic Shot" could not be used as a counterattack.
- The following accessories were not performing as described in their descriptions, so they have been corrected to function as described.
>Lapel pin of DEX
>Lapel pin of MND
- The following accessories were not performing as described in their descriptions.
Their effects have been improved.
>Lapel pin of Murakumo
- The following accessories are now displayed as items in the Shop.
>Omamori for DEF
>Omamori for DEF+
- Fixed an issue where English text was displayed incorrectly in some UI elements.
Update 0.90.1
Update notes via Steam Community
