5 August 2025 Build 19471376 Edited 5 August 2025 – 21:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ New Season Begins!
A fresh new season has started, bringing updated visuals and a new atmosphere to the world. Dive in and explore the changes!

🏟️ Friendly Arena Returns
We've brought back the Friendly Arena! Perfect for sparring and practicing without losing anything—just fun PvP.

⚔️ Two PvP Events with VIP Rewards
Test your skills in two special PvP events where you can win VIP time! Compete, fight hard, and claim your prize.

🎁 Daily VIP Time Reward
From now on, each day you connect, you’ll receive free VIP time as a daily login reward. Log in daily and don’t miss out!

🛡️ PvP Balance Adjustment
To improve fairness in open-world combat, you can no longer attack players with more than 100 levels of difference outside the castle and friendly arena. PvP remains unrestricted in those areas.

🐞 Fixes and Improvements

Various bug fixes

General stability improvements

Performance enhancements

Get ready for battle and enjoy the new season!

