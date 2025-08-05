✨ New Season Begins!

A fresh new season has started, bringing updated visuals and a new atmosphere to the world. Dive in and explore the changes!



🏟️ Friendly Arena Returns

We've brought back the Friendly Arena! Perfect for sparring and practicing without losing anything—just fun PvP.



⚔️ Two PvP Events with VIP Rewards

Test your skills in two special PvP events where you can win VIP time! Compete, fight hard, and claim your prize.



🎁 Daily VIP Time Reward

From now on, each day you connect, you’ll receive free VIP time as a daily login reward. Log in daily and don’t miss out!



🛡️ PvP Balance Adjustment

To improve fairness in open-world combat, you can no longer attack players with more than 100 levels of difference outside the castle and friendly arena. PvP remains unrestricted in those areas.



🐞 Fixes and Improvements



Various bug fixes



General stability improvements



Performance enhancements



Get ready for battle and enjoy the new season!