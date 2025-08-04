 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471361 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. I am mostly publishing more UI tweaks today. Sorry about this I have been laser focused on gameplay. After the recent patches the UI should be much better and clearly understandable now.

 

Patch 1.0.3

- You now always see the button to skip dialogue and speeches. Before you had to bring it up with spacebar and players weren't finding that.

- It's easier to see which difficulty you selected.

- Loading screen adjusted.

- You can now skip endings too by pressing ESC.

- Eliminated unit pop-in when moving the camera using the minimap.

- Disbanding units now refunds all soldiers/horses but no gold.

