Hello everyone. I am mostly publishing more UI tweaks today. Sorry about this I have been laser focused on gameplay. After the recent patches the UI should be much better and clearly understandable now.

Patch 1.0.3

- You now always see the button to skip dialogue and speeches. Before you had to bring it up with spacebar and players weren't finding that.

- It's easier to see which difficulty you selected.

- Loading screen adjusted.

- You can now skip endings too by pressing ESC.

- Eliminated unit pop-in when moving the camera using the minimap.

- Disbanding units now refunds all soldiers/horses but no gold.