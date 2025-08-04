Hello everyone. I am mostly publishing more UI tweaks today. Sorry about this I have been laser focused on gameplay. After the recent patches the UI should be much better and clearly understandable now.
Patch 1.0.3
- You now always see the button to skip dialogue and speeches. Before you had to bring it up with spacebar and players weren't finding that.
- It's easier to see which difficulty you selected.
- Loading screen adjusted.
- You can now skip endings too by pressing ESC.
- Eliminated unit pop-in when moving the camera using the minimap.
- Disbanding units now refunds all soldiers/horses but no gold.
