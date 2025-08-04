 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471324 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A lot of friends feedback games don't know how to play, updated the game tutorial help, I was the first time to make a game has a lot of shortcomings, Hope You Doddo suggestions. I hope it gets better and better. Thank you

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3813261
  • Loading history…
