The Giant Update

Build 0006 is ready for the private alpha. If you're part of it, please read the important information at the bottom of this page.

This is a massive update, I've estimated that writing a full patch note would take me about two full days of work, which just isn’t worth it.

Instead, I'll highlight a few key changes:



Complete rework of the economy/production line simulation and lot of AI (build order, investment behaviour) work plus a complete overhaul of the UI.

Overhauled the trade node simulation.

Full scenario system (with a new playable scenario)

Doctrine/RoE system for spaceship/AI

UI/UX rework: numerous tweaks including ship navigation, camera controls, keybindings, RTS-style selection, Time-on-Target orders, queued orders, improved interactions, new interface windows, and much much more.

Space combat rework: expanded weapons, reworked all ships, modules, and weapon stats; added many special behaviours; implemented sensor-based missile detection; improved the complex damage model; overhauled planetary bombardment mechanics; added nuclear blast effects (both in space and on the ground), and more.

Some graphical enhancements: improved gas and dust clouds, orbital bombardment effects, and more.

Reworked historical simulation

Reworked colonization mechanics

Improved atmospheric simulation and accretion model of planetary bodies

Massive improvements to AI and overall performance

Better performance, improved code maintainability, and reduced code volume

Production-level Lua support, expanded moddability, and broader localization

Countless bug fixes

Numerous tweaks and small feature additions





When starting the prologue : read your in-game mail.



There is a small performance drop (game hangs for 250-500ms) every day passing -> sorry about that, it Will be easily fixed: it is the lua (daily) script methods being recompiled each time instead of being cached virtually during call.

WARNING : SAVE/LOAD IS DISABLED FOR THIS BUILD

Save/load is currently transitioning to a fully native, serializable data structure (currently 90% of game entities follow this strict structure). Once complete, this will ensure long-term stability and allow future expansions without introducing bugs or extra development overhead.

WARNING : MAIN SCENARIO IS DISABLED

The main game mode is currently disabled to focus development on smaller scenarios, which are used to iterate and test focused gameplay slices more efficiently.



