NEW Major Update — Split-Screen Mode Added!

Bit Lost now features a local split-screen cooperative mode!

Play together on one screen: One player on keyboard + mouse, the other on a gamepad. No extra setup — just select Split Mode in the main menu and dive into the new simulation. What’s in the new mode: A short but atmospheric co-op experience; Puzzles that require teamwork; A chill zone with a shooting range and a small reward; An unexpected ending — only one can leave... Also included: small bug fixes and improvements to physics in the base game.

--- Important: By purchasing Bit Lost, you're not just getting a game — you’re unlocking access to all future additional modes based on player feedback. All updates will be completely free and included in the base price. Everything depends on you. Share your thoughts, ideas, and help shape the project.

--- Thanks for your support. Bit Lost isn’t just a game — it’s a journey, and you're part of it.



