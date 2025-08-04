While we're building up for our next major content update, we've added some more graphic settings and quality-of-life features that have been requested by players. We've also continued our UI overhaul. Lastly, after hours and hours of meticulous debugging, we found and fixed the performance issue that had caused some frame drops since the June patch. The good news is that we squeezed in a few more optimizations along the way.

New Features

A new chest has appeared in your player house and reclaimed farms. Its contents are shared across all locations. Perhaps a gift from the "Gardsvord", the old farm spirits.

Players can now transfer and drop gold. No more excuses for not sharing your precious skillings with your friends.

Added option to turn Upscaling off. For purists, skeptics, and people whose PCs could heat a small cabin

Added settings to set a max frame rate

Added player setting for display mode (fullscreen or windowed)

Improvements

Major rework of UI buttons and tabs. All buttons and tabs are now more unified in design, and properly respond to hover, click, and selection states.

Fixes