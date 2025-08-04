-Fixed being able to open character menus in Main Menu

-Fixed getting knocked out while falling resulting in infinite griddy

-Heads now receive 50% more damage by default

-Fixed Jumping getting disabled on certain conditions

-Interrupting Item Usage no longer locks the player character

-Interrupting interactable/chair usage no longer locks the player character

-All animals received the less spammy AI

-Jump is no longer "hold" based.

-Added base Poise regen which is paused while target is stunned

-Character no longer gets pushed by items

-"Bleed" gets added at 50% health instead of 75%

-Slightly adjusted weapon hitbox generation

-Character now takes a step forward when attacking if the target is further than a threshold

-Buffed "Rune of Lesser Spark"

-Disabled jumping while bending over to pick up body

-Fixed Dodge iFrames (it was accidentally the entire animation, whoops)

-Characters will now correctly end sprinting if using a consumable.

-Nerfed AI aiming accuracy

-Fixed NPCs not getting aggroed by projectiles

-Added "All Items" tab to inventory

-Now Pause menu wont open if closing character menu using ESC