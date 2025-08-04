 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19471171 Edited 4 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed being able to open character menus in Main Menu
-Fixed getting knocked out while falling resulting in infinite griddy
-Heads now receive 50% more damage by default
-Fixed Jumping getting disabled on certain conditions
-Interrupting Item Usage no longer locks the player character
-Interrupting interactable/chair usage no longer locks the player character
-All animals received the less spammy AI
-Jump is no longer "hold" based.
-Added base Poise regen which is paused while target is stunned
-Character no longer gets pushed by items
-"Bleed" gets added at 50% health instead of 75%
-Slightly adjusted weapon hitbox generation
-Character now takes a step forward when attacking if the target is further than a threshold
-Buffed "Rune of Lesser Spark"
-Disabled jumping while bending over to pick up body
-Fixed Dodge iFrames (it was accidentally the entire animation, whoops)
-Characters will now correctly end sprinting if using a consumable.
-Nerfed AI aiming accuracy
-Fixed NPCs not getting aggroed by projectiles
-Added "All Items" tab to inventory
-Now Pause menu wont open if closing character menu using ESC

