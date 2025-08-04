I have the pleasure to announce one of the largest rework of Cold War 2:

the introduction of the National Policies system!

National Policies

You can now define the policy of your Power in three domains: Diplomacy, Society, and Economy.

These policies grant you bonuses, impact your budget, and influence your superpower’s economic development.

And yes—at last—you can now increase your budget through the right policy choices.

Many new events have been added to reflect the long-term effects of these policies, and you’ll be pleased to know that it is now possible to avoid the USSR’s historical downfall.

You will soon discover that this is a living system, and sticking to the same policies for the entire grand campaign is probably not a great idea. You will need to think strategically and adapt your policy combinations over time to make the most of them.

China Reworked

The Chinese gameplay has been heavily reworked. China now benefits from both a National Policy system and a Geostrategic Advantages system.

(In China’s case, these “advantages” are often more ideological victories than true geostrategic gains.)

I hope this rework will make China’s gameplay richer and offer more variety.

New Steam Successes

I added 6 more successes, mostly related to the new national policies system.

Automatic military and economic aids

You asked for it, you have it! It is now possible to define an aid as automatic and you won't need to redo the same action each turn.

Game options

Two new game options have been added, to add alternate victory conditions.

Actions balance

Oppositions creation and Protests organization have been reworked.

They should succeed more often.

What's next?

I am back at work on the France 1945-1989 DLC.

Expect it for the end of September.

Have fun!

And don’t hesitate to share your feedback below—this is a major change to the system, and I’m curious to hear your thoughts.