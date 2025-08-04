Greetings, kolduns and witches!

Comic Book

Today we have a small gift for you — a free comic (56 pages) has been added to the Supporter Pack DLC, telling the story of how Old Egor received his znatkost powers from Prokopiy.

You can find the comic in the bonus content section of the Supporter Pack, located in the game folder — it’s waiting for you there.

And before you dive into reading — a quick reminder of our latest release

in case you missed it:





Thank you for staying with us!— Vladimir Beletsky, Game Designer