We prepared another batch of improvements in response to your feedback. It includes an alert for when Fluffbeak’s enclosure is full and a reduced tree-cutting time.

The Chest Chaser order can no longer appear in games with the Riverlands modifier.

Updated the progress preview on the Steel Focus cornerstone. It now only displays the acquired bonus, without the 0/1 counter.

Changed the reward for the Trading Master timed order from Deep Pockets to the Value Added Tax cornerstone.

Reduced the time to plow a field in the Forester's Hut from 20 to 10 seconds.

Reduced the time to cut down a tree from 9 to 7 seconds.

After reaching 3 Fertilizer, the progress bar for the next piece will continue to fill, but only up to 99% on the fourth piece.

Clicking the alert will automatically collect the Fertilizer.

Ten seconds after 3 Fertilizer accumulates in the Fluffbeak's enclosure, an alert will appear on the HUD.

Added an alert for the Fluffbeak.

Fixed an issue where some need satisfaction orders would not start their countdown after the objective was met.

Fixed a bug that prevented the cornerstone popup from appearing in Silent Dominion games if a wildcard perk was offered.

Fixed an issue where the Black Amber Pact effect triggered after reaching year 5 instead of year 6.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Fluffbeak's resource requirements from increasing while its UI was open.

Fixed an issue that allowed Foxes to gain a double comfort bonus when first assigned as builders to a 3-slot building.

Fixed a rounding error that displayed 99% progress as 100% in the Fluffbeak UI.

Fixed a bug where the Twitch overlay could overlap the order tracking panel.

Fixed an issue where the Blightfighter condition could appear in the Cornerstone Forge in games without Blightrot.

Fixed a bug that prevented sacrifice from being re-enabled at the Ancient Hearth after removing the Baptism of Fire cornerstone in Silent Dominion games.

Fixed an issue where the Steel Focus cornerstone could show a -1 progress count and fail to remove its bonus when a worker was unassigned.

Fixed a bug that caused some maps to include inaccessible tiles.

Fixed a display error when tracking the Green Thumb deed, which showed an incorrect counter.

Fixed a bug where Blightrot Cysts could appear in the wrong places on the Butcher building.

Fixed an issue that allowed Fertile Fields to be built on top of ore veins.

Fixed a bug that allowed Treasure Stags to spawn in games with the Riverlands modifier.

Fixed an issue where the Fox specialization tag was obstructed by other UI elements in the Warehouse panel.

Fixed a bug that prevented alerts from appearing when a Blood Flower spawned.

Fixed a typo in French (Black Amber Syndicate world event).

Fixed a typo in German (Fluffbeak UI).