4 August 2025 Build 19470800
Update notes via Steam Community
PATCH 1.12

Features:
-Private lobbies

Balancing Reworks:
-Nerfed Damage Reduction

Bug Fixes:
-No longer invulnerable when using beam
-Fire Particle now burns you while standing still in it
-HOPEFULLY SCORE FIXED PLS 🙏 (it should be)

