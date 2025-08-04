PATCH 1.12
Features:
-Private lobbies
Balancing Reworks:
-Nerfed Damage Reduction
Bug Fixes:
-No longer invulnerable when using beam
-Fire Particle now burns you while standing still in it
-HOPEFULLY SCORE FIXED PLS 🙏 (it should be)
