4 August 2025 Build 19470643
Update notes via Steam Community








English
##########Content################
[Character Customization]Added two more playable appearances. One male and one female. (Those are Dolovian that will appear in future stories.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【角色自定义】增加了两个新的可用角色外观。一男一女。（这些是之后剧情中会出现的多洛维人。）


Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/2e9a0865
https://pastelink.net/0rfg2si5

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
