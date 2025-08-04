Update, Version 20250804
Update notes via Steam Community
[Character Customization]Added two more playable appearances. One male and one female. (Those are Dolovian that will appear in future stories.)
【角色自定义】增加了两个新的可用角色外观。一男一女。（这些是之后剧情中会出现的多洛维人。）
