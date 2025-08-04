Dear prosecutors!

We’ve been made aware by some of you that it wasn’t possible to load a savegame in the epilogue-chapter since our last patch. This was a result of a bugfix related to the Notebook.



So, today we’re pushing a hotfix that lets you load epilogue-savegames again.



Thank you very much for the bug reports about this! If you still encounter any bugs, we’re definitely interested in knowing about them! So don’t hesitate to press F5 and write a quick report, so we can fix it as soon as possible.



See you in court!

Your Paintbucket team.