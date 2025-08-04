 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19470615 Edited 4 August 2025 – 13:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear prosecutors!
We’ve been made aware by some of you that it wasn’t possible to load a savegame in the epilogue-chapter since our last patch. This was a result of a bugfix related to the Notebook.

So, today we’re pushing a hotfix that lets you load epilogue-savegames again.

Thank you very much for the bug reports about this! If you still encounter any bugs, we’re definitely interested in knowing about them! So don’t hesitate to press F5 and write a quick report, so we can fix it as soon as possible.

See you in court!
Your Paintbucket team.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2058731
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2058732
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link